Lawmakers at the Senate were left frustrated when they experienced a power outage during their Tuesday, March 4 plenary session

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng, the entire red chamber was left dark, and the chairs were also empty

This comes on the heels of a circular released by the Abuja Electric Distribution Company (AEDC) listing the names of debtors owing them in millions

FCT, Abuja - Senators are waiting for Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC to bring back electricity before their session can begin.

According to Channels TV, this caused part of the Senate to be dark until power was restored, after which Senate President Godswill Akpabio started the meeting.

There was a power outage at the legislative sitting of the Senate on Tuesday, March 5.

In February, Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC warned to disconnect electricity services to 86 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) due to an outstanding debt of N47.1bn.

Debtors on AEDC's list

Among these MDAs are the Ministry of Finance, Information, Budget, Works and Housing, various barracks, Nigeria Police Force, Presidential Villa, CBN Governor, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and state liaison offices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The directive states that the government agencies in debt must settle their outstanding payments within ten days, by February 28, 2024, or risk having their services disconnected.

The notice reads:

"The relevant MDAs are hereby given that AEDC shall, after the expiration of 10 days from the day of the publication to pay their debt, that is, after Wednesday, February 28, 2024, embark on disconnection of service to them until they discharge their obligation to pay us their debts."

The Chief of Defence Staff, Barracks, Military installations, Federal Capital Territory Authority, and Ministry of Finance were identified as the primary debtors during the specified period.

The Ministry of Power, Ministry of State Petroleum, Central Bank Governor, Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria Police Force, and various other government agencies were also listed as debtors to AEDC.

Aso Rock owes AEDC

Meanwhile, due to outstanding bills, the AEDC has announced plans to cut off electricity to the presidential villa.

They've also warned of potential disconnections to at least 85 government departments.

The total owed by these entities, including the FCT under Nyesom Wike, amounts to N47.195 billion.

