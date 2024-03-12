The month of Ramadan for Nigerian Muslims begins on March 11, following the announcement by The Sultan of Sokoto, the nation's highest Islamic authority

During this sacred month, believers are encouraged to engage in beneficial activities, including giving charity, helping the weak, and clearing paths of obstacles

The religion also prohibits certain abhorrent acts during the month, such as backbiting, gossiping, engaging in sexual activities during fasting hours, and many more

Ramadan, which, according to the announcement made by the Sultan of Sokoto, starts on Monday, March 3, the holiest month in Islam, is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened devotion.

During this month, adult Muslims are required to fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs during daylight hours.

Muslims are enjoined to stay more inside the Masjid during the month of Ramadan

This practice is obligatory, except for those who are ill, travelling, pregnant, nursing, diabetic, or menstruating.

Fasting during is not just about refraining from eating and drinking; it’s a comprehensive exercise in self-control and spiritual growth.

It’s essential, however, to be aware of certain actions that can invalidate the fast or reduce its spiritual benefits.

Here’s a list of 10 things Muslims should avoid during Ramadan to ensure a fulfilling and spiritually uplifting experience:

Eating or Drinking

Intentional consumption of food or drink during fasting hours invalidates the fast. It’s crucial to be mindful of accidental eating or drinking and maintain the fast until sunset.

Smoking

Any form of nicotine intake, including smoking cigarettes or shisha, is prohibited during fasting hours and breaks the fast.

Sexual Relations

Engaging in sexual activities during fasting hours is strictly forbidden. Couples are encouraged to practice chastity and self-discipline to focus on spiritual growth.

Gossiping and Backbiting

Speaking ill of others tarnishes one’s character and negates the rewards of fasting. Positive communication and harmonious relationships should be the focus.

Anger and Arguments

Patience, tolerance, and forgiveness are key virtues during Ramadan. Avoiding conflicts and maintaining peace is crucial. Time wasted away arguing on non-beneficial matters could be put to better use by reading the Holy Quran.

Excessive Entertainment

Overindulgence in entertainment can distract from the spiritual objectives of fasting. Prioritise worship and charitable deeds over recreational activities.

Neglecting Prayer and Worship

Fasting encompasses more than abstaining from physical needs; neglecting prayers or worship diminishes the essence of fasting and may results in one's fasting not being accepted by Allah.

Wasting Time

Ramadan offers a unique opportunity for self-improvement. Avoid idle pursuits and use time wisely for worship, learning, and community service.

Overeating during Iftar and Suhoor

Moderation is key when breaking the fast. Overindulgence contradicts the principles of fasting.

Neglecting Acts of Charity and Kindness

Ramadan is a time for generosity and helping those in need. Failing to perform charitable acts misses the spirit of the month.

By avoiding these actions, Muslims can ensure that their fast during Ramadan is not only valid but also an enriching and spiritually rewarding experience.

The month of Ramadan offers a chance to grow closer to God, seek forgiveness, and purify the heart and mind. It’s a journey that goes beyond the physical aspects of fasting and touches the soul, leading to a greater sense of peace and fulfillment.

