Sokoto, Sokoto state - The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Sunday, March 10, declared the commencement of Ramadan 2024.

The Sultan said the crescent for the commencement of the fasting period has been sighted.

Sultan, in a broadcast monitored by Legit.ng, directed Muslims in Nigeria to commence fasting on Monday, March 11.

The announcement followed the sighting of the moon in a part of the country as confirmed by the National Moon Sighting Committee.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

Sultan Abubakar said the commencement of the fast followed reports of sighting of the moon which marked the end of the month of Sha’aban 1445 AH.

The foremost religious leader appealed to wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable and poor people by providing them with food to cushion the ongoing hardship.

