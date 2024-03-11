Officials in several countries saw the crescent moon Sunday evening, March 10, 2024, and marked the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many Muslims

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community

Legit.ng reports that during Ramadan, many Muslims strive to fulfil their aspiration to complete reading the Quran

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Faris Al Hammadi, a Salafi motivational speaker, has shared a simple way to complete the Holy Qur'an in Ramadan 2024.

In a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, March 10, Al Hammadi shared how the Quran can be completed by reading it daily or after each Solat (the ritual prayer that is obligatory for Muslims to perform five times a day).

Why Muslims complete Quran in Ramadan

Muslims believe that completing the Quran during Ramadan brings an abundance of rewards to them.

The Qur’an was revealed during the month of Ramadan, thus it is significant to complete its recitation.

Check out the plan to complete Ramadan below as shared by Al Hammadi:

What's the reward for completing Quran in Ramadan?

In Ramadan, Allah opens the Paradise doors and closes the fire doors, so every Muslim has to keep on reciting the Quran to gain paradise.

Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessing be upon him) said in an authentic hadith:

Verily the one who recites the Quran beautifully, smoothly, and precisely, he will be in the company of the noble and obedient angels. And as for the one who recites with difficulty, stammering or stumbling through its verses, then he will have twice that reward.

