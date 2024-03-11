At least 1.25 million Nigerians from 250,000 households will benefit from Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari's Ramadan food distribution

Essential food items like grains, tubers, and cooking ingredients will be distributed during Ramadan

The program aims to assist impoverished families, irrespective of their political ties, ensuring that they receive support

The Holy Month of Ramadan commences on Monday, March 11, heralding the start of Senator Abdulaziz Yari's food distribution initiative, #YariFeeds250k.

Lawal M. Liman, Chairman of the State Distribution Committee, revealed that the program will aid 250,000 households, equivalent to approximately 1,250,000 individuals across five-family households.

Speaking from Talata Mafara, Zamfara, Senator Yari's hometown, Liman highlighted the continuity of Yari's commitment to feeding the populace of Zamfara State and emphasised the program's ongoing impact.

He clarified that the initiative's aim wasn't solely to feed 250,000 individuals but to offer aid to 250,000 households in need during the sacred period of Ramadan.

The chairman said:

“This program is a community-based initiative. The beneficiaries have been identified by members of their communities and community leaders of proven integrity.”

Distribution of food items non-political - Liman

Liman stressed that providing food items like rice, beans, maize, grains, sugar, and other necessities is impartial.

He reiterated that any needy family will be supported, regardless of political affiliations.

He said:

“This is not about party. This initiative is non-political. Senator Yari is for everybody. If you follow his antecedents, you will see that he has always been about making people’s lives better and easier.

“With this initiative, I am sure that even people who are not direct beneficiaries, will benefit from this — because with such a massive influx of foodstuffs, the prices of food"

