Several countries have announced the start of Ramadan fasting — Muslims' most-loved month

The month of Ramadan consists of followers of Islam abstaining from food and water from sunrise to sunset

Questions about when to stop eating the sahur (pre-dawn or pre-fast meal) have been sighted; thus a cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Kutty, gave an expert's view

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religion and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Sahur (pre-dawn meal) is the morning food eaten by Muslims before a day of fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Being the last meal eaten by Muslims before fasting from dawn to sunset during the month of Ramadan, sahur is regarded by Islamic traditions as a benefit of the blessings of the holy month.

Sahur is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims have before they begin their fast for the day. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Sahur allows the person fasting to avoid the crankiness or the weakness caused by the fast.

It is advisable to eat sahur because, in sahur, there is a blessing.

Some people (like the X users below) have asked for the permitted time to stop eating.

Sheikh Ahmad Kutty, a senior lecturer and Islamic scholar at the Islamic Institute of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, provided an answer.

He explained:

There are two times for stopping eating during sahur, namely a preferred time and a permitted time.

Preferred time to stop eating is ten minutes before Fajr time. So if the Fajr time is 5:25 a.m., one should stop eating around 5:13 a.m. Permitted time for eating sahur, however, extends up 5:25 a.m. (if that is the Fajr time in your location), after which time it is considered unlawful.

Sheikh Kutty added:

If the Adhan (call to prayer) is called on time, that is the final cut off point for sahur.

But if, on the contrary, the Adhan is called after the time of Fajr has started, then the real time to consider is not the time of Adhan; rather one must consider the time as posted in the time-table.

Supposing that the Adhan is called on time, and one still has a piece of food in his hands, he is better advised not to consume it; he may, however, swallow what is already in his mouth.

Read more about Ramadan:

Sultan declares first day of Ramadan 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) declared the commencement of Ramadan 2024 in Nigeria.

The Sultan said the crescent for the commencement of the fasting period has been sighted.

He directed Muslims in Nigeria to commence fasting on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng