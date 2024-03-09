Isiokpo, Rivers - Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers have attended the funeral ceremony of former Access Bank Plc CEO Dr. Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizzy.

The tragic incident occurred in California, USA, where the Wigwe family, including Chizoba and Chizi, lost their lives in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024.

Top dignitaries gathered in the late Herbert Wigwe's home town for his funeral. Photo Credit: Twitter

The funeral will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Who are the dignitaries present?

As reported by The Nation, among those in attendance are dignitaries, guests, numerous mourners, clergy members, traditional rulers from Omoeke, Wigwe's hometown, and monarchs from Isiokpo.

Dr Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Scandinavian nations, joined Governor Diri as they arrived.

Security personnel, led by Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, were present at the funeral location.

The police confirmed that they had implemented additional security measures to ensure a calm and orderly burial service for the deceased.

