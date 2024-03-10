The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the crescent moon and that Ramadan 1445/2024 will begin on Monday, March 10.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Inside the Haramain, a Saudi Arabia-based news outlet, on Sunday, March 10.

Ramadan: Sultan urges Nigerian Muslims to look for moon

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) announced the tentative dates of Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, as commencement dates for the 2024 Ramadan fasting, pending the sighting of the moon after sunset on Sunday, March 10.

The Islamic group, under the leadership of its president-general and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar said this in a statement signed by its deputy secretary-general, Prof Salisu Shehu, on Saturday, March 9.

According to the statement, the council called on Nigerian Muslims to begin searching for the crescent moon for Ramadan 1445 on Sunday, which was automatically the 29th of Sha’aban 1445 AH.

Ramadan 2024: How the fasting date will be determined

The NSCIA declared that if the moon is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on Sunday evening, the Sultan would declare Monday, March 11, as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH.

It further clarified that if the moon is not sighted on Sunday, Tuesday, March 12, it will automatically be the first day of the 2024 Ramadan.

