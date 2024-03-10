Ulcer patients can observe the Ramadan 2024 fast by avoiding foods that cause them problems

Ulcer patients should be able to realise the type of food that precipitates the ulcer in them

In an interview with Legit.ng, a devout Muslim and healthcare provider, Ewunuga Sheriffdeen Adejounwo, advised people to reduce the consumption of hot, spicy and acidic-containing foods as they tend to irritate the digestive tract

FCT, Abuja - A 34-year-old follower of Islam and ulcer patient would like to know how he can complete the Ramadan fast without much problem.

I have been struggling with ulcer for long. It just won't go. I hate the fact that I’m battling with ulcer at this very stage of so much commitment in my life. Plus Ramadan, one of the pillars of Islam, is here. As a Muslim, I wish I participate in Ramadan 2024. I so much pity myself.

It has been a heavy struggle: the pain that makes me feel weak and me shunning foods I love to eat. I can't eat pepper, take soda, eat spicy foods, or anything citric.

I am actually tired of using that esomeprazole because it did not stop the ulcer. I think I have had enough. I just want to manage it through what I eat now as we welcome Ramadan.

How ulcer patients can observe Ramadan: Expert

Ewunuga Sheriffdeen Adejounwo is a top medical professional in Lagos state and a practicing Muslim.

Dr Ewunuga works in the Lagos state ministry of health and is a licensed healthcare provider.

Let me offer my perspective. One, avoid oily and spicy foods. Avoid taking citrus fruits to break your fast.

Then, take Gaviscon or any antacid at Sahur (the meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting).

If Omeprazole has been recommended for you, you can use it 30 minutes before eating your Sahur.

Also, eat a lot of vegetables and drink plenty of water during sahur.

You can manage the ulcer with diet and also recognise the triggers like caffeine, carbonated beverages and all and avoid them.

Furthermore, try to make your own fruit juice and smoothies at home, etc. Avoid dry foods also. Dry foods like bread. If you want to eat bread, make sure you take it as a sandwich with plenty of vegetables.

Both fried and dry foods. If you must eat them, take milk afterwards.

