Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims marked by fasting, will commence either on Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12, depending on the sighting of the new moon

Fasting during Ramadan typically lasts from dawn to dusk, with durations varying between 12 to 17 hours worldwide, with longer hours experienced in northern regions like Greenland

In Nigeria, Muslims in Abuja are expected to fast for approximately 13 hours

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

Ramadan, Muslims' holy month where they engage in fasting, will begin on Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on Sunday, March 10, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

Ramadan will begin on Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12, depending on the sighting of the new moon. Photo credits: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP, Emmanuel Osodi/Majority World/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

The fasting in the month of Ramadan is from dawn to dusk and lasts anywhere from 12 to 17 hours, depending on which part of the world one resides.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While Muslims in countries closer to the North Pole will experience longer fasting hours during this time of year, those situated farther south from the equator will have shorter fasting hours.

Ramadan 2024: Countries with longest fasting hours

Nuuk, Greenland - 17 hours, 52 minutes

Reykjavik, Iceland - 17 hours, 25 minutes

Helsinki, Finland - 17 hours, 9 minutes

Stockholm, Sweden - 16 hours, 47 minutes

Glasgow, Scotland - 16 hours, 7 minutes

Ramadan 2024: Countries with shortest fasting hours

Christchurch, New Zealand - 12 hours, 42 minutes

Puerto Montt, Chile - 12 hours, 43 minutes

Canberra, Australia - 12 hours, 46 minutes

Montevideo, Uruguay - 12 hours, 47 minutes

Cape Town, South Africa - 12 hours, 48 minutes

Ramadan 2024: Fasting hours in Nigeria

Muslims in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, are expected to fast for about 13 hours.

Meanwhile, if Muslims of impeccable character sight the crescent on Sunday evening, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar would declare Monday, March 11, as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH in Nigeria.

If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Sunday, then Tuesday, March 12, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1445 AH.

Read more about Ramadan 2024

Ramadan 2024: Jigawa governor to feed 171,900 daily

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi, said the state government would feed 171,900 people daily during the month of Ramadan.

Governor Namadi said this at the flag-off of the distribution of palliatives to residents of Dutse, Jigawa, on Friday, March 8.

He said the state had a target of feeding 5,157,000 people throughout Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng