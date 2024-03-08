The 2024 holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12, depending on when the moon is sighted

Across the world, the fasting period always lasts between 12-17 hours, depending on the area of the world individual lives

Muslims across the world believe that Ramadan was the month when the first verse of the holy Quran first revealed

Ramadan is the Muslim holy month, which will begin on Monday, March 11, or Tuesday, March 12. The sighting of the new moon would be the determining factor.

The down-to-dusk fasting lasts between 12-17 hours anywhere, based on the side of the world in which the individual resides.

Ramadan 2024 will start on Monday Photo Credit: @Alhamdhulillaah

Source: Twitter

According to Islamic tradition, it is believed that Ramadan was the month when the first verse in the Holy Quran was revealed to the religion's Prophet Muhammad over 1,400 years ago.

Ramadan is about abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual intercourse during the daylight period to achieve greater "taqwa", or the consciousness of God, Aljazeera reported.

Why Ramadan start on different dates every year?

The differences between the year of one Ramadan to another have always been between 10-12 years. This is due to the fact that the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar Hijri calendar and the months are either 29 or 30 days long.

This is due to the fact that the lunar calendar is shorter than the solar year for at least 11 days. In the year 2030, Ramadan will be observed two times. The first one will be on January 5, while the second one will be on December 26.

33 years from now, Ramadan will also start from March 12, which will be the year 2057.

Source: Legit.ng