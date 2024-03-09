The remains of Dr. Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Doreen Chizoba and first son, Chizzy have been buried on Saturday, March 9

The burial took place in a private tomb inside the Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state

The funeral service was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Isiokpo before the remains were moved for burial

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Isiokpo, Rivers state - Tears flow freely as the remains of former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Doreen Chizoba and first son, Chizzy, were laid to rest in his hometown, Isiokpo in Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe, alongside his wife, son and three others died in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America.

Herbert Wigwe, Wife, son laid to rest in a private tomb Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the couple and their son were buried in a private tomb inside the Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Ikwerre local government area.

It was gathered that the remains were buried around 2.45 pm after the funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Isiokpo on Saturday, March 9.

Dignitaries present at the burial include Governors Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Douye Diri Bayelsa state, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, The Nation reported.

Others are the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, Peter Obi, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

Read more about Herbert Wigwe's death

Herbert Wigwe: Ex-Kano Emir, Sanusi Weeps as He Pays Tribute to Late Access Bank Boss, Video Emerges

‘Herbert Wigwe Left a Void’, Pastor Adeboye Pays Touching Tribute to Late Access Bank Boss

"7 Gun Salutes": Isiokpo Stands Still as Late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe's Body Arrives in Video

Remains of Wigwe, wife, son arrive for burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of Herbert, his wife, Chizoba, and his son Chizi, arrived in Omueke for burial, following their death in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Their remains, accompanied by a huge motorcade on Friday, March 8, were taken from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre LGA, to Wigwe's father’s compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.

As his body arrived in his hometown, many community members already adorned black attire to welcome him.

Source: Legit.ng