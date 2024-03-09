Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Rivers state - Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, the father of Herbert, the late Access Bank Holdings not slump during the funeral of his late son in Rivers state.

As reported by the Vanguard, the report that Wigwe’s father slumped and collapsed is false.

Herbert Wigwe’s father didn’t slump at his son's burial Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

The source said Pastor Shyngle, who is in his 80’s is “Hale and hearty”.

“Even the Senate President (Godswill Akpabio) met and prayed for him.

“The story of Pa Wigwe’s collapse is totally false. We should allow the family to mourn its dead and not add to the pain by writing false stories.”

