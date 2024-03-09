In Gada LGA, Sokoto state, an unspecified number of Tsangaya students were reportedly abducted by bandits in the early hours of March 9

The proprietor of the school stated that 15 students were unaccounted for, with ongoing efforts to locate them

Additionally, bandits killed three persons, including a village head, in a separate attack in Isa LGA, although the police spokesperson said he was unaware of these incidents

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Gada LGA, Sokoto state - Two days after the abduction of over 280 pupils in Kaduna state, bandits, in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, reportedly kidnapped an unspecified number of Tsangaya students at Gidan Bakuso in the Gada local government area of Sokoto state.

The students were abducted from their school around 1:am on Saturday, according to Daily Trust.

A man stands in the deserted school dormitory after bandits invaded and took away over 300 schoolgirls in Jangede, Zamfara State, in northwest Nigeria, on February 26, 2021. Photo: HABIBU ILIYASU/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Tsangaya students abduction: 15 students missing

The school proprietor, Liman Abubakar, was cited as saying that 15 students were unaccounted for so far even as the counting of students and others was ongoing.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Abubakar said the bandits invaded the town around 1 am, shot one person and abducted a woman.

His words:

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing and we are still searching for more."

According to Abubakar, this was not the first time the village was attacked by bandits.

Lawmaker speaks on Tsangaya students abduction

Meanwhile, Kabir Dauda, the member representing Gada-East Constituency at the state House of Assembly, has confirmed the attack.

He said he received a call from the village around 2am that bandits invaded it.

“I reached out to the local government authorities and security agencies and I am sure they are doing something about it,” he said.

Bandits kill village head in Isa LGA

Legit.ng gathers that bandits also attacked and killed three persons at Turba village in Isa local government area of the state, including the village head.

A member representing Isa Constituency, Habibu Modachi, reportedly confirmed the incident.

He believed it was a reprisal after security operatives raided bandits’ hideouts two days ago.

Police unaware of attacks

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Sokoto state police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was unaware of the developments.

He, however, said he would contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the local government areas for updates.

It was gathered that the attack came at a time when the state was witnessing the passing out of its Community Guards Corps, the initiative of the state government aimed at curtailing banditry.

Read more about banditry in Nigeria:

Why banditry has lasted for long - Sani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated this while speaking on a space on X organised by Legit.ng.

He said that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng