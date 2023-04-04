Notorious bandits abducted no fewer than ten students of the Government Secondary School, Awon, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

As reported by the Daily Trust, Kaduna Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The Kaduna state government has already received a preliminary report on the incident and could swing into action immediately. Photo: Nasir El-Rufai

The Commissioner said the State Government received a preliminary report from security agencies regarding the kidnap of the students, The Nation reported.

According to the preliminary reports, Aruwan said the exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

He said detailed reports were being awaited to clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

Source: Legit.ng