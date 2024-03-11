A female passenger has reportedly taken her own life by jumping from a moving boat in Lagos, into a lagoon

Identified simply as Folashade, the woman left behind a nylon bag containing a bottle of sniper, hospital cards and some drugs

The spokesperson of the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the unfortunate incident

Lagos state - A woman identified as Folashade Nimotalahi has reportedly jumped into the river from a moving boat, conveying passengers from the Igando area of Lagos to Ogun state.

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared details as a woman jumped into the Lagos lagoon. Photo credit: @BenHundeyin

How did the woman killed herself?

As reported by The Punch on Monday, March 11, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of Lagos police command, confirmed the sad incident on Sunday, March 10.

According to Hundeyin, the woman boarded the boat on Saturday night, March 9, from the Isuti jet terminal at Igando, going to Totowu in Ogun.

Although the reason why she did what she did remains unknown but Hundeyin noted that a man identified simply as Rasaq reported the case to the Igando police division on Sunday morning, March 10, The Cable reported.

The police spokesperson added that rescue operatives have commenced a search for her body while investigations are ongoing to make contact with the family.

Speaking further, Hundeyin said that the scene of incident was visited immediately by detectives from the division, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“There were 12 passengers on board. Suddenly, the woman removed her life jacket and jumped into the river.

“She left behind one nylon bag containing a bottle of sniper, Alimosho General Hospital cards and some drugs.”

