Human Rights advocate and leader of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has urged President Bola Tinubu to instruct the Service Chiefs to move to Kaduna and Borno following the recent spate of kidnappings involving hundreds of children and women by bandits.

Adeyanju also condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Kaduna by terrorists, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives.

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to eliminate insurgents and bandits. Photo Credit: Presidency Nigeria

Source: Facebook

In a chat with Legit.ng, the Adeyanju, who recently turned into a legal attorney, said:

"I made the call because I believe leaders should lead from the front. It is high time our service chiefs show serious commitment to ending insecurity. Sitting in their cosy offices and issuing orders is not enough.

"They have to be on ground and lead the operations to rescue the victims. You'll agree with me that this is an embarrassment to this country. All hands must be on deck to bring an end to this tragedy."

Adeyanju recognised the intricate challenge of combating terrorism and insecurity.

He stressed the government's steadfast dedication to safeguarding its citizens' lives and welfare.

He urged President Tinubu to act promptly by mobilising all essential resources to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and women, as well as to restore peace and security across the nation.

Bandits stormed government schools in Kuriga, Chikun LGA of Kaduna state, abducting around 280 students and teachers. During the attack, a member of the Kaduna State Vigilante Service was killed.

Meanwhile, in Borno state, approximately 200 people, primarily women and children, were abducted by bandits while gathering firewood near the Chad border.

These incidents, which occurred days ago, were reported on Wednesday due to limited access to information in the area, which has been heavily affected by Boko Haram terrorism.

The President, through his Media Adviser, directed security and intelligence agencies to promptly rescue the victims and ensure justice is served against the perpetrators.

Source: Legit.ng