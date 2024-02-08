Governor Uba Sani has listed a major solution to the rising cases of insecurity in the Northern region of the country

The Kaduna state governor insisted that only good governance can solve the issue in the north

According to Sani, poverty and employment are the contributing factors to the development and if solved, peace will return to the region

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has said that poverty and unemployment are responsible for the security challenges in the northern region of Nigeria.

Sani noted that the best way to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping bedeviling the northwest region of the country was through "the entrenchment of good governance."

As reported by Leadership, the governor made this assertion at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, on Monday, February 5 while receiving members of the Kaduna State Elders Forum, who paid him a congratulatory visit over his recent legal victory at the Supreme Court.

Sani said his government was also adopting good governance as the best non-kinetic solution to the security challenges, Premium Times reported.

He also acknowledged the ongoing military actions against banditry, with the Defence Headquarters supporting the establishment of two Forward Operation Bases (FOBs) in key locations.

The governor stressed that a holistic approach, including educational reforms, support for farmers, and increased productivity, is essential for eradicating poverty and insecurity in the region.

“If we don’t look at the area of good governance, we will never end the problem of insecurity in the Northern Nigeria in particular,” Sani said.

Senate grill service chiefs on nation's security woes

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Senate had suspended its rules to allow Senator Abdullahi Gumel, the special adviser to President Tinubu on National Assembly Matters, and the Service Chiefs to address the senators on the overall state of insecurity in the country.

The service chiefs are also anticipated to brief the chamber on the bandit and kidnapping in the FCT to establish a long-term solution.

Much later, the Senate postponed its inquiry into the military chiefs regarding the nation's security challenges until February 13, aiming to ensure the participation of all relevant stakeholders in the security sector.

