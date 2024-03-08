The new head of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, has suspended the assignments of officers to foreign postings previously authorized by former CG Caroline Wura-Ola

DCG Nandap instructed them to return to their original duty locations and also not to speak about the development with the press

The reason for the development remains unknown but reports have it that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior expressed displeasure over the posting list, prompting the suspension

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Following her appointment as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap has decided to suspend the assignments of 80 officers posted to foreign embassies.

Immigration CG has suspended foreign postings of 80 officers. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, February 21 that DCG Nandap was appointed in line with President Tinubu's "ongoing reforms in the service.".

She decided to cancel the assignment of certain personnel recently sent to serve as immigration attaches following certain issues within the Service, sources disclosed.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In January, the former CG, Caroline Wura-Ola, authorized the assignment of immigration officers to various Nigerian embassies in Europe, the United States, Asia, and African nations, Daily Nigerian reported.

However, in a letter dated March 5, 2024, and seen by The Cable on Thursday, March 7, Nandap, through G.C Didel, assistant comptroller-general, asked the officers to return their original posting letters to “effect certain procedural and administrative issues.”

Why the 80 officers were suspended?

According to sources, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, was unhappy with the posting list drawn up by the immediate-past CG, complaining that he was not carried along.

Upon Adepoju’s retirement, moves to replace the posted officers began. The affected officers who narrated their plight to TheCable, said the withdrawal letters arrived just weeks after they were officially informed of their postings.

The officers disclosed that they had all received three weeks training at the NIS headquarters in Abuja, and received their “posting order (letter)” since January 8, 2024.

Some of the officers had already been paid for the trip before Adepoju retired as CG.

“We’re shocked and devastated by the development and some of us have been hospitalised,” one of the officers said.

Nigerians will apply, complete passport applications online

In another report, Legit.ng confirmed that Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, expressed the readiness to ensure that Nigerians start getting their international passport without human contact from Monday, January 8.

On Tuesday, December 2, 2023, the minister said he inspected the facilities of the NIS alongside Wura-Ola Adepoju, the Comptroller General of the Service.

Tuinji-Ojo said this is coming ahead of the automation of the passport application process, which will begin on January 8, 2024, where Nigerians can apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

Source: Legit.ng