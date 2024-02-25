Public holidays in Nigeria offer a chance for relaxation and respite from work beyond just marking historical events

In March/April 2024, the federal government will declare Good Friday and Easter Monday as public holidays

Similarly, Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is anticipated to be observed on either April 10 or 11, subject to the moon sighting day

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

Public holidays in Nigeria are more than just reminders of historical events and occasions to celebrate; they provide Nigerians with valuable opportunities to decompress and rejuvenate, stepping away from work demands.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the two public holidays scheduled by the federal government for April 2024, assisting you in planning ahead effectively.

Nigerians will enjoy two public holidays, Easter and Eid-el-Fitr, in March/April 2024. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

2024 public holidays for Easter celebration

Traditionally, the federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, usually declares two days as the public holiday to mark the Easter celebration. The two days cover Good Friday and Easter Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Good Friday is a Christian holiday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death on Calvary. Easter is also a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It takes place three days after Jesus's death on Good Friday.

For this year, Good Friday falls on Friday, March 29. Meanwhile, Easter Monday for 2024 will be marked on Monday, April 1.

2024 public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr

Eid-el-Fitr holiday is celebrated by Muslims and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.

2024's Eid-el-Fitr is estimated to be marked on Wednesday, April 10.

Note, however, that it is the sighting of the moon that will determine whether or not that day will be Eid day.

April 11 could also be the Eid day.

New moon sighting for Ramadan begins February 10

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its president-general Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged Nigerian Muslims to observe the Sha’aban 1445AH crescent after sunset on Saturday, February 10, in preparation for Ramadan fasting.

The deputy secretary-general of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, highlighted this information in a statement released on Friday, February 9.

The arrival of Sha’aban, the eighth month in the lunar calendar, signals that Ramadan, which falls in the ninth lunar month, is approximately a month away.

Source: Legit.ng