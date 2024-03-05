A media personality has shared what he learned from the tributes of late Access Holdings' CEO, Herbert Wigwe

According to him, Wigwe had a large heart and despite how busy he was, he still made time to show up and support his friends

Stressing further, he advised people to always reach out and work on friendships because everyone needs someone

A Nigerian media personality has stirred emotions online with his tweet regarding late Access Holdings' CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

He observed that one of the things everyone remarked in their tributes to the late billionaire was that he had a large heart.

Man speaks about late Herbert Wigwe

Source: Facebook

Man speaks on late CEO Herbert Wigwe

The man identified as @Osi_Suave on X reiterated that it was one of the major things he learned from the sad incident.

According to him, despite how busy Wigwe was when he was alive, he always showed up for his people.

The man stated that the hallmark of every human being would always be the lives that they touch.

He added that the essence of love was the ability to sacrifice for what you care about and love.

Buttressing further, he pointed out that most people of this generation do not have genuine friends who can catch them when they fall.

In his words:

“The one thing I take from everyone that gave tributes to Herbert Wigwe was how large his heart was. He was running one of the largest financial organizations in West Africa, and he still found time to be there for people as well as supporting and showing up for them.

"It aligns with my ethos that the hallmark of any human being still remains the community you build, the laughter you share, and the people whose lives you touch. One of my most profound Bible verses is John 3:16.

"God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. The operative word here is "Gave" It's why I say the essence of love is your ability to sacrifice for the people you love.

"I see my generation and a lot of people coasting through life with no real friends, no shared community, or a pair of hands that can catch you when you falter or fall. Our friendships are fickle, performative, and most times just for aesthetics. I don't know what has led a lot of us down this rabbit hole. "There is literally no push to make and keep genuine connections any more. It's not too late to reach out and work on that friendship Because you really can't do this life thing by yourself.”

Reactions trail media personality's tweet

Netizens took to the comments section to commend the man’s words of wisdom.

@reflexsoundz said:

“Good point, but using Herbert as a yardstick. Mmhmm. It's relative and it's all about perspective. But let me summarise. "Senior men dey always dey for themselves cuz the ability to dey, dey!!" if you know. You know. Lol.”

@ShaibuSani11 reacted:

“Words on marble: "It aligns with my ethos that the hallmark of any human being still remains the community you build, the laughter you share, and the people whose lives you touch." The man is a legend and a hero in his own right!”

@i_amjohnb commented:

“The deeds of men do live longer than them. It's left to man, to do with his time. What he feels good or bad and how he wants to be talked about, when no more.”

@Kamhini1 said:

“Abacha also had a large heart. We give praise to people we benefit from as long as we are in same circle. Do you think Access Bank workers who are paid peanuts or who aren't treated well will have good things to say about him or the customers who receive bad services.”

Herbert Wigwe dies in helicopter crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, was involved in a helicopter crash while in the United States on Friday.

Wigwe, a high flyer in the Nigerian banking sector, has had an illustrious career spanning decades. According to multiple reports including TheCable, the incident occurred in California near the Nevada border, where Wigwe, accompanied by his wife and son.

Source: Legit.ng