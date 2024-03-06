A video revealing the late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter’s heartfelt tribute to her brother Chizi Wigwe has stirred emotions

The tribute was read by one of her friends during the memorial ceremony attended by family, friends, and well-wishers

The grieving lady reminisced on the bond they shared and the sweet way he saved her name on his phone

The late Access Holding’s CEO, Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother, Chizi Wigwe during his memorial service.

Chizi lost his life weeks ago alongside his father after the helicopter they boarded crashed to the ground.

Herbert Wigwe's daughter Tochi pays tribute to late brother Photo credit: @newscentraltv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Chizi's sister in tears while paying tribute

In the sad video shared on TikTok by @newscentraltv, Tochi’s tribute was read by one of her friends during the memorial.

She reminisced on all their shared memories together as siblings revealing that he was more than a brother to her.

Tochi revealed that her brother saved her name on his phone as ‘Tochi's sister’ while she saved his number with an ATM emoji.

According to her, someone had asked her brother why he saved her name like that and he responded with "Who wouldn't want Tochi as sister?"

The heartbroken girl went ahead to laud her late brother for being more than a friend and confidant to her while still alive.

In her words:

“I've been grappling with the words to honour Chizi since I received the devastating news. But on Thursday evening around 7:03 pm, I felt a whisper of silence, a sign that nudged me to express what was in my heart.

"It feels as though God meticulously designed Chizi and me to be siblings. I used to joke that if we weren't related we would either be sworn enemies or inseparable best friends. Chizi you were not just my brother, you were my confidant, my partner in crime, my best friend.

"I am forever grateful to have experienced a bond with you that transcends words, a love that was unwavering, a sense of protection that was ever constant. Though we must part for now, I take solace in the belief that we will reunite someday.

"Until then, my corporate rockstar rest easy and continue to watch over me from above. You forever reside in my heart. I love you, Chizi.”

Netizens sympathise with Tochi Wigwe

The heartfelt tribute sparked sympathetic reactions from netizens in the comments section.

OCTOBER_13 said:

“The painful thing about death is you will never see that person again! May God comfort this family.”

Tough kala reacted:

“The pain of loosing a loved one never goes away, you just learn to live with it.”

@jaygirl said:

“Omo this babe is so strong how can she even stand .God pls console her.”

Gracey reacted:

“Mehn this is a lot. A lot. May God console them. How do you lose 3 people in one family? Kai ( may his soul rest in peace.”

ILoveGod reacted:

“God pls comfort this family. the loss is huge.”

@claireokpo said:

“Father, mother and brother, that's too much. Almighty God please take control.”

Watch the video below:

Herbert Wigwe's family announces burial arrangements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has announced 6-day arrangements for his burial rites, alongside Chizoba, his wife, and Chizi, his son.

The former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also aboard the chopper, with all passengers confirmed dead hours later.

Source: Legit.ng