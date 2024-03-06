Global site navigation

Tinubu’s Reforms Will Unlock Nigeria’s Fortune, Says Policy Think-Tank
Nigeria

Tinubu’s Reforms Will Unlock Nigeria’s Fortune, Says Policy Think-Tank

by  Segun Adeyemi

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) emphasised the significance of Nigeria's economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu, stating that any prudent investor would recognize the country's potential.

Following Tinubu's visit to Qatar, IMPI, represented by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, highlighted the positive impact of these reforms and predicted promising returns in the near future.

Bola Tinubu has been a subject of criticism since his emergence as president of Nigeria
President Tinubu recently visited Qatar for partnership and investment opportunities. Photo Credit: NESG
It said:

"President Tinubu reinforced his commitment to going the whole hog with the implementation of these policies when he publicly declared during his visit to Qatar that: “This economy, we will grow it, and we will feed ourselves out of penury…if it’s corruption, we must exterminate it no matter how hard it is fighting back.
"We find this declaration instructive. It affirms the President’s unwavering commitment to seeing through the reforms he has undertaken to implement.

"We also agree with the President’s call on Nigerians to persevere at this time because, according to him, nation-building requires perseverance and patriotism to succeed.
"It is to these two value orientations that we call the attention of Nigerians."

The policy research organisation also highlighted its endorsement of the President's market-oriented strategies, asserting that they offer the most advantageous choice for the nation.

Source: Legit.ng

