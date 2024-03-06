The Renewed Hope Ambassador of Nigeria (RHAN) has commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its proactive and transparent approach in fulfilling its responsibilities.

The President Bola Tinubu advocacy group has also praised NEMA's effective interventions in managing emergencies and disasters nationwide.

Members of RHAN at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, March 6. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

During a press conference, the groups expressed these sentiments, highlighting NEMA's consistent performance and successful fulfilment of its duties over time.

Daudu praised the agency, highlighting its crucial involvement in responding to emergencies and disasters in the country.

He acknowledged the presence of outstanding leaders within NEMA who have skillfully managed its operations with dedication.

The group said:

"The various Director Generals that stirred the ship of NEMA from the era of Sani Sidi to the current dispensation of Ahmed Mustapha Habib have provided sterling leadership qualities in managing the agency's affairs," he added.

"They have motivated staff members of the agency to discharge their duties effectively. The leadership of NEMA over the years has encouraged staff member training through participation in various training programs both locally and internationally. This has paid off.

"The introduction of transparency and accountability in managing the affairs of the agency has ensured the effective utilization of the resources of the agency in fulfilling its strategic mandate."

The report highlights that attention was given to staff well-being, with numerous benefits offered to enable them to perform their roles efficiently.

The current director general received praise for effectively leading NEMA and elevating the agency to its current status.

Nevertheless, the report emphasises that the agency could achieve even more with significant support from key stakeholders, the government, and the public.

Source: Legit.ng