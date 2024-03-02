President Bola Tinubu has been warned against allowing protests to erupt among hungry and unorganised Nigerians

Shehu Sani, a former senator, issued the warning to the government while reacting to the president's comment against the NLC protest on Tuesday

Tinubu had claimed that the organised labour had gone on strike four times in just nine months of his administration, adding that such was unacceptable

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, has called on President Bola Tinubu to prevent protests from unorganised, hungry Nigerians rather than speaking against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) actions.

The NLC had on Tuesday, February 27, staged a nationwide protest against the hardship in the country, alleging that the government had failed to honour their agreement reached in October 2023.

Tinubu knocks NLC for protesting against him

During the commissioning of the Redline Rail project in Lagos, the president had called out the labour union for going on strike four times in just nine months of his administration. He added that the union should wait till 2027 if they want to play politics.

Tinubu added that the NLC was not the only voice of Nigerians and that playing politics with his policies was unacceptable. He said organised labour cannot fight his government.

Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu tackles NLC

Reacting to the president's comment, Sani, in a tweet on Friday, March 1, said protests from hungry and unorganised Nigerians would not come with a notice of the date of commencement and suspension.

The tweet reads:

"The most dreadful protests are not the controlled ones organised by the Labour Unions, the organised civil society or the opposition parties. The protests this country should work hard to avert the organic one led by the hungry, the homeless, the unemployed, the downtrodden and the dregs of the streets.

"This kind of protest doesn’t come with notice of the date of commencement or date of suspension. This protest is the kind led by people who have nothing to lose but their shackles; this is the kind of protest the Government and nation must avoid."

See the tweet here:

