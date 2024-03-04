President Bola Tinubu has assured the Qatari business community that their investments are safe in Nigeria, adding that his administration is making lots of reforms

The president justified his position by introducing Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, who is globally recognised for his anti-corruption stands

Tinubu also told the Qatari billionaires that Nigerians are ready to do business with them, and the youths are willing to serve them

President Bola Tinubu has wooed Qatari investors with the claim that Nigeria is now strongly fighting and putting measures in place to fight corruption, stating that no one would demand bribes from them and that they can always do business easily in the country.

To back up his claim before the investors, the president introduced Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, as a man who has received recognition and awards for his anti-corruption stands.

The president added that Ribadu was internationally recognised for his internationally recognised and asked the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stand up for proper recognition.

How Tinubu woos Qatari investors to Nigeria

Earlier, the president told the business community in Doha, the capital of Qatar, that Nigeria is ready for business and the youths are reliable and ready to serve them and protect their investment.

He urged the business community in the Arab country to dispel whatever they had heard about the country before, adding that reform is going on. He bragged that his team is a reputable and respectable one.

The president said:

"Nigerians are your friends. Opened for business. Opened for honest partnership. To assure you that the country as a whole, of over 240 million people, is ready and anxious to welcome you and your investments with open arms and open minds. To assure you that your investment is safe in our hands."

See the video of the moment here:

Tinubu urged Qatari investors not to give bribe

