President Bola Tinubu has told Qatari investors to report anyone who requested for bribe from them in Nigeria to his office

Addressing the Arab business community on Sunday, the president said the investors will have direct access to his office and that Nigeria is now a changed country

President Tinubu said the business agreement between Nigeria and Qatar would be a gateway for Nigerian youths to leverage on their potentials

Doha, Qatar - President Bola Tinubu has hailed and welcomed Nigeria's multi-sectoral agreement with Qatar, adding that the country is ready to welcome Qatar's investment team in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the office of the special adviser to the president on social media on Sunday, March 3, adding that the development was a gateway to leverage the mutual cooperation potential of the country.

Tinubu welcomes investment deals with Qatar Photo Credit: Presidency

Source: Twitter

The tweet maintained that the agreement would open doors of opportunity in the areas of enterprise development, mining, education, sports, investment promotion, tourism, and youth empowerment.

The signing of the multiple agreement was witnessed by President Tinubu and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu to investors: Report anyone demanding bribes

In another tweet by the presidential office, President Tinubu reportedly assured the Qatari investors of his direct access, adding that Nigeria would no longer be defined by its past.

He urged the investors to report any Nigerians who demanded bribes from them to his office directly while assuring that they would all have direct access to him.

The statement reads in part:

"Do not offer a bribe to any of our people; if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past but by what we do now and moving forward. Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion."

See the tweet here:

See the second tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng