The Nigerian government would heave a sigh of relief concerning its fight against terrorists disturbing the peace of the people

This is because a young Nigerian based in the United Kingdom invented an AI tool that would aid the identification of bandits

Yunusa Jibrin noted that if the government adopted his findings, it would go a long way to winning the war on terrorism in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A UK-based Nigerian, Yunusa Jibrin, said he has invented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to identify bandits and their hideouts in Nigeria.

Jibrin explained that his findings if adopted by the federal government, would help direct the military's efforts toward identifying and eliminating bandits wherever they may be hiding in the country.

The young man who is a Master’s degree graduate in computer science from the University of Sussex, in a chat with Vanguard on Sunday, March 3, said that he leveraged AI-driven image synthesis to generate thousands of visual representations depicting bandits in desert environments.

Jibrin noted that his research achieved remarkable accuracy in preliminary evaluations by employing "the use of a Vision Transformer (VT) model" to discern terrorist elements.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“I undertook an innovative approach, leveraging AI-driven image synthesis to generate thousands of visual representations depicting bandits in desert environments, complete with weapons and vehicles.

“Employing this synthesized dataset, I employed a Vision Transformer model to discern terrorist elements within the images, achieving remarkable accuracy in preliminary evaluations,” Jibrin said.

Soldiers kill 3 terrorists in offensive operation

Legit.ng reported earlier that soldiers with a hybrid force and element of the Civilian Joint Task Force killed three terrorists after invading the insurgents’ hideouts in the Timbuktu triangle in the Lake Chad Region.

The terrorists were killed during a fierce battle with the troops of the Nigerian army on Wednesday 28 February 2024.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the development on Friday, March 1, via a statement shared on the Nigerian Army X handle, @HQNigerianArmy.

Source: Legit.ng