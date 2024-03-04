Corp members have been told to accept their postings in good faith and forget about relocation

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, made this assertion recently in the Anambra orientation camp

The NYSC DG was also bestowed a chieftaincy of Dike Ora I of Umuawulu by Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, the community’s traditional leader

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, has encouraged corps members to embrace their deployment locations and fulfil their one-year mandatory service with dedication.

He discouraged them from seeking redeployment and instead advised them to integrate into their assigned communities and contribute to their development.

The NYSC DG was also honoured with a chieftaincy title in the host community in Anambra state. Photo Credit: NYSC NDHQ

Source: Twitter

Speaking to Batch A Stream 1 corps members at the Anambra State orientation camp during a cultural carnival, the DG emphasised prioritising their safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“I urge you to respect the culture and traditions of your host community. Remain peaceful and resilient as you add value to the community you’re posted to. I’m sure many of you will choose to remain here after your service.

“Also take your security seriously. Take time to read the instructions in your manual and abide by them accordingly. Your security is our concern, but no one can secure you more than yourself.”

Highlighting the significance of acquiring skills and fostering entrepreneurial spirit within the Scheme, Ahmed encouraged corps members to utilize the opportunity to achieve self-sufficiency and emerge as creators of employment and wealth following their service year.

He said:

“Skills acquisition is designed to make you independent, self reliance and productive. Federal government is out to ensure youths are supported and empowered so they can stand on their own.

“Thousands of your predecessors who maximize the opportunity are now independent. Many enjoyed several of such government support in collaboration with private organizations, including soft loans provided at no interest.”

DG NYSC bags chieftaincy

The head of NYSC, honoured with the title of Dike Ora I of Umuawulu by Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, the community's traditional leader, advised corps members to honour and uphold the customs and traditions of the communities where they serve.

He said:

“When I was informed about the chieftaincy title, I didn’t hesitate because that’s exactly what the NYSC is preaching, unity and oneness, respect of our diverse and rich cultures."

Govt announces N10,000 monthly allowance for NYSC members

Meanwhile, Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has restated his administration's commitment to pay a N10,000 monthly allowance to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The payment is intended to lessen the hardship associated with the rising price of essential commodities in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the Adamawa governor congratulated the NYSC members and charged them to be security conscious.

Source: Legit.ng