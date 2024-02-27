The 10 kidnapped passengers onboard a Peace Mass Transit Bus have been rescued by the Nigerian Army Troops in Kogi state

The kidnapped passengers were rescued from their abductors after a firefight with the soldiers in a forest

The Army spokesman added that the troops also cleared an IPOB/ESN enclave in Egbuoma/Osiam in Oguta local government area of Anambra state

FCT, Abuja - Troops of the travelling Nigerian Army have rescued 10 kidnapped passengers onboard a Peace Mass Transit Bus in Kogi State.

The passengers were abducted while travelling from Calabar in Cross River state to Abuja.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement issued via the Army X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy, on Tuesday, February 27.

Nwachukwu said the passengers were rescued at Ogugu Community along Enugu-Kogi Road in Olamaboro local government area of Kogi state, on Monday 26 February 2024.

“Responding to a distress call, the troops swiftly mobilized to the scene of the kidnap incident, where the kidnappers had demobilized a Peace Mass Transit bus, abducted the passengers and moved them into the nearby Ette forest. The gallant troops diligently tracked and engaged the armed gang in a fire fight compelling them to relinquish their hostages. The swift and decisive action of the troops led to the successful rescue of the passengers.”

The army spokesman added that the troops also killed a terrorist and recovered one Mercedes Benz 350 4matic during a clearance operation on IPOB/ESN Enclaves in Egbuoma/Osiam in Oguta local government area of Anambra state.

Gunmen abduct passengers of Abuja-bound buses

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that gunmen kidnapped passengers of two buses in Inyele Eteke in the Olalamaboro LGA of Kogi state. The kidnap incident happened on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

A social media influencer, Chude Nnamdi, said that the two buses, which belong to GIG and ABC Transports are from Umuahia, Abia state.

Chide, who broke the news on his X handle said that his wife was in one of the hijacked buses. He, however, could not ascertain the number of persons in the two buses.

