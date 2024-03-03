BREAKING: Abuja Residents Loot NEMA Warehouse Over Hardship, Video Emerges
- Citizens stormed a government storage facility in the FCT on Sunday, March 3, and looted consumer goods and stored food staples
- The residents raided the warehouse around Tasha area of the community around 7 am, looting foodstuffs
- Legit.ng reports that the looting happened unhindered for several hours with some residents from neighbouring Karmo and Jiwa communities trooping towards the location
FCT, Abuja - Amid economic hardship in Nigeria, some residents have invaded a warehouse belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA) in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the warehouse, located in Tasha, Karimo, Phase III region of the FCT, was raided on Sunday morning, March 3.
The Punch also noted the development.
In a similar vein, Sahara Reporters shared a video of the looting.
A resident, Ibrahim Alfa, disclosed that the situation had caused gridlock on Gwagwa-Karmo road, which leads to Dei-Dei and Jabi axes respectively.
Commenting on the incident, the spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.
She said:
“The situation is now under control.”
Hardship protest spreads to Jos prison
Meanwhile, as authorities try to find a solution to the economic challenge in the country, a protest broke out at the correctional center in Jos, Plateau state on Friday, March 1.
Inmates staged the protest over a plan to reduce their food.
During the protest, the inmates reportedly refused to take orders from the custodial officials and also shunned breakfast.
Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians have been lamenting the increased hardship that followed the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The economic policies of the administration have pushed up the prices of goods drastically.
Hardship: Use offerings to feed poor - Kumuyi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, advised Christians to give their offerings to the poor and unemployed in their communities.
Kumuyi said Christians should give priority to church members, and poor neighbours who cannot afford basic life needs at the moment.
