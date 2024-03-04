Nigerians have been urged to tread the path of optimism and patriotism instead of protesting in this economic hardship

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made this remark during an interaction with the press in Uburu, Ebonyi state

The former Ebonyi state governor also revealed why the southeastern should continue to desist from protests against President Bola Tinubu

Uburu, Ebonyi - The Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated that Southeast residents shouldn't participate in protests against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the increasing cost of living.

Umahi emphasised that Tinubu has effectively addressed the ongoing farmers/herders clashes in the region, which have been a major cause of insecurity and food scarcity.

As reported by The Nation, the minister, speaking to reporters in his hometown of Uburu, Ebonyi State, addressed the issue of the high cost of living in Nigeria.

He attributed this to the actions and negligence of past administrations, which President Tinubu is addressing through policies and programs.

Highlighting the Southeast's favourable treatment under the Tinubu administration, including key appointments such as his own as the first Minister of Works from the region, he emphasised the administration's investment in projects in the Southeast.

Umahi urge Nigerians to be patriotic

Consequently, he argued that Southeasterners have no moral basis for protesting against the President regarding the high cost of living.

Umahi advised people in the area to resist the temptation of aligning with any faction or external region inciting protests against the President.

Criticising the recent demonstration led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the ex-Ebonyi State governor deemed it detrimental and irrational. He called upon fellow citizens to prioritise patriotism and refrain from engaging in activities that may undermine the country.'

