President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to tone down his economic policies as hardship bites

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, stated that President Tinubu's policy needs to be more inclusive

He also stated President Tinubu is treading on the path of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - Salihu Lukman, the Immediate-past National Vice Chairman for the northwest region of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has voiced concerns regarding certain administration policies and initiatives led by President Bola Tinubu, stating that the government lacks inclusivity.

Lukman emphasised that a primary concern among Nigerians, including APC members, extends beyond mere survival amidst current hardships and involves understanding the specific details of government programs to alleviate these hardships.

In a statement released on Saturday in Abuja, titled 'Beyond Taking Responsibility,' the APC stalwart highlighted a perceived regression in inclusivity issues from the tenure of former President Buhari to the current leadership under President Asiwaju Tinubu.

He claims that instead of involving Nigerians in government policies, so-called progressive administrations have adopted an authoritarian approach, dismissing citizen input and expecting unquestioning acceptance of decisions, even when they have serious repercussions, endangering the survival of the populace, as is currently evident.

The APC chieftain said:

"With a manifesto that was the product of robust internal consultations during the merger negotiations that produced the APC in 2013, the expectation was that, starting from the government of former President Buhari, through strong engagements of diverse interest groups in the country, the APC will begin to translate the party’s manifesto and all campaign promises into clearly defined policy decisions."

Tinubu's economic style likened to Buhari's

Lukman remarked on adopting the Oronsaye reports, noting that the focus appears to be on reducing the civil service's size, aligning with the traditional neoliberal approach advocated by the World Bank and IMF.

He remarked that the current method of introduction closely resembles past administrations' approaches, particularly those led by military governments when implementing public service reforms in the country.

The APC chieftain said:

"This was clearly the same problem we had with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

"The incomprehensible reality is that both former President Buhari’s and current President Asiwaju Tinubu’s governments are APC governments, which got elected based on the promise of changing Nigeria."

Lukman expressed optimism that President Tinubu would regain his democratic reputation and reinvigorate his commitment to progressive policies before it became too late.

