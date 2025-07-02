In a significant twist of events, some angry Nigerians took to the streets, demanding the immediate sack and prosecution of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

They accused NMDPRA boss Farouk Ahmed of diverting over $5 million in public funds to pay for his children's luxurious foreign education

Dr. Emmanuel Agibi and Olayemi Isaac, convener of the protest, explained how Farouk Ahmed's son was allegedly recruited into Oando PLC, a company under NMDPRA

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Protesters have maintained their daily sit-out at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) offices for the eighth day, demanding the immediate sack and prosecution of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Protesters have taken over CCB, ICPC offices, demanding the sack and prosecution of NMDPRA boss over alleged $5 million tuition. Photo credit: Dr. Emmanuel Agibi and Olayemi Isaac

Source: UGC

The protesters allege that Farouk Ahmed diverted over $5 million in public funds to pay for his children's luxurious foreign education.

His son, Faisal, was also allegedly recruited into Oando PLC, a company under the regulatory jurisdiction of NMDPRA, raising concerns about undue influence and nepotism.

The protesters are also concerned about Ahmed's leadership, which they claim has been marked by regulatory compromise, particularly in the issuance of permits for the importation of diesel with high sulphur content, harmful to the environment and public health.

Dr. Emmanuel Agibi and Olayemi Isaac, convener of the protest, expressed their concerns about the allegations, stating:

Protesters have called on the federal government demanding an investigations over the allegations slammed against NMDPRA boss Engr. Farouk Ahmed. Photo credit: Engr. Farouk Ahmed

Source: Facebook

"The allegations against Engr. Farouk Ahmed are serious and demand immediate action.

"We won't let him continue to abuse his office and undermine the integrity of the NMDPRA. The protesters won't back down until Engr. Farouk Ahmed is brought to justice.

"We'll continue to occupy the CCB and ICPC offices until our demands are met."

"The stench of corruption from the NMDPRA is unbearable. If the Attorney General, ICPC, or CCB refuses to act, then they are complicit in the cover-up of a scandal that disgraces every law-abiding Nigerian."

"The allegations point to a collapse of accountability in public governance. If the Petroleum Industry Act is to mean anything, those enforcing it must be held to the highest standards."

The protesters demand that the authorities initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations against Ahmed, set up a special investigative panel to examine all financial records linked to Ahmed and his family, investigate all permits granted under his leadership, and take appropriate actions based on the findings of the investigation.

Read related articles here:

NMDPRA in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership

Previously, Legit.ng reported the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed has received massive support and a vote of confidence for his outstanding performance.

A group of 22 civil society organisations praised Ahmed’s exceptional leadership and reforms in the petroleum sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng