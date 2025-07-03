Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo urged the Federal Government to honour the late Aminu Dantata by naming a university in the North West region after him

Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, founder of the MAAUN Group of Universities, has appealed to the Federal Government to honour the late business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, by naming one of the universities in the North West region after him.

Legit.ng reported that Dantata has passed away at the age of 94.

Former presidential aide and Kano politician, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28.

Ahmad, who served as a media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that "Kano has lost one of its greatest sons and Nigeria has lost a true elder statesman".

However, as one of the late business mogul's wishes, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for the burial of late Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, in the sacred city of Madinah.

Prof. Gwarzo, in his appeal he made public on Wednesday, June 2, emphasised that such a gesture would recognise Dantata’s significant contributions to education during his lifetime.

Dantata’s legacy in education deserves recognition

According to Prof. Gwarzo, naming a university after Dantata would be a fitting tribute that preserves his philanthropic legacy in education and inspires future generations.

He described Dantata’s efforts in the education sector as extraordinary, highlighting his generous donations of funds and buildings to various institutions, Daily Trust reported.

Dantata's philanthropic contributions and scholarships

Prof. Gwarzo noted that through the Dantata Foundation and other initiatives, Aminu Dantata sponsored scholarships for underprivileged students.

He was also the first Chancellor of Al-Qalam University, Katsina, further cementing his commitment to education.

Describing Dantata as a great philanthropist par excellence, the professor said the late elder statesman’s contributions to Nigeria and the wider West African sub-region’s socio-economic development would always be cherished.

He noted that immortalising Aminu Dantata through a university naming would be warmly welcomed by all who benefitted from his generosity and many others, Leadership reported.

As noted by a former presidential aide, Dantata will be remembered for his significant contributions to Nigeria's economic and social development.

The late Dantata clocked 93 on May 19, 2024. He is a scion of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, who was renowned across the north as Alhassan Dogo due to his height.

Nigerians react as Tinubu bows to Alhassan Dantata

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent northern businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, was at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 21.

Dantata visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of the photos shared by a presidential aide showed the president's humility.

Following the update from Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

