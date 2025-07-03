Renowned Hollywood actor Michael Madsen has been announced dead after being discovered unresponsive in his Malibu home early Thursday, July 3, according to officials and his reps

According to his manager, Ron Smith, Madsen died Thursday morning as a result of a heart attack

With a career spanning over four decades, he was most recognised for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs, among others

Michael Madsen, an actor most recognised for his work with director Quentin Tarantino, has died. He was discovered unresponsive in his Malibu home on Thursday morning, following a heart attack. He was 67 years old.

His managers, Susan Ferris and Rob Smith, as well as publicist Liz Rodriguez, confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies at 67. Credit: @michalemadsen

Source: Instagram

Madsen had more than 300 credits to his name – across film, television and video games. But he was most known for his frequent collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, having appeared in Reservoir Dogs (1992), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

In addition, he played Sonny Black in the 1997 film Donnie Brasco.

Madsen's representatives stated that he was "looking forward to the next chapter of his life." He has several feature projects in the works, and he was about to release a new book called Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

Madsen is survived by his five children, wife DeAnna, and his actress sister, Virginia Madsen.

His death came 11 months after his domestic violence case, in which he was accused of assaulting wife DeAnna, was dropped for 'insufficient evidence', Daily Mail reports.

The actor was arrested for domestic assault after allegations that he became aggressive with his wife. He also allegedly locked her out of their home in Los Angeles.

The star of Reservoir Dogs was charged with misdemeanour domestic assault at the time.

He also spent part of the weekend in jail before securing a $20,000 bond.

Perry Wander, Madsen's lawyer, asserted days later in a statement to THR that his client was 'not guilty of domestic violence.'

A representative for the star confirmed the incident, saying: 'It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.'

Madsen filed for divorce from DeAnna in September 2024, and in court papers obtained by DailyMail.com, he claimed his former wife of causing their son to death 'by her negligence, drinking, and drunkenness.'

A month later, he published a contrite Instagram statement apologising for his statements and rejecting his desire to break their marriage.

