Chioma Goodhair has finally broken her silence, addressing fans who had been worried about her

The Nigerian fashion icon shared a video as she recounted how she was caught up in Iran and Qatar missile airstrike

Chioma Goodhair also shared the reason for her trip to Qatar, as many, including celebrities, thanked God for her safety

Nigerian businesswoman and fashion icon Chioma Ikokwu, better known as Chioma Goodhair, brought a sigh of relief to worried fans and colleagues after being away for a few days.

Chioma Goodhair disclosed she was caught in the missile airstrikes between Qatar and Iran.

Chioma Goodhair breaks silence on surviving the Iran-Qatar missile airstrikes. Credit: chiomagoodhair/gettyimage/Anadolu

Sharing a video of her onboard a plane, Chioma, in a voiceover, described the experience as traumatising.

The fashion icon disclosed she departed Nigeria for Qatar to mark her birthday.

However, while her plane was close to landing in Qatar, the flight had to be diverted to Abu Dhabi because they were unable to land for two hours.

According to Chioma, she, alongside other passengers and the pilot was oblivious to the missile strike between Iran and Qatar.

After waiting for seven hours, they were finally able to resume their journey to Qatar when the airspace was reopened.

Chioma Goodhair shares terrifying experience during flight to Qatar. Credit: chiomagoodhair

Sharing a video including clips of how she celebrated her birthday despite the traumatising experience, Chioma Goodhair wrote,

"For those of you who were worried, prayed for and/or checked in on me when my flight was caught up in the Iran Qatar missile strikes- this one’s for you. Thank you for looking outt. It was a truly traumatizing day but it all ended in praise . Here’s the full story and then some because I owe you this one."

The video of Chioma Goodhair sharing how her flight was caught up in air strike is below:

Reactions as Chioma survives Iran-Qatar missile airstrikes

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

its.priscy said:

"Thank God, you’re fine."

handmaids38 commented:

"Shey our pilots can hear the pilot clearly. Ok."

loiissy said:

"I was affected by that flight too and oh saw you in Souq Waqif but was too shy to say hi, plus you looked so good."

beverlyadaeze commented:

"Maybe I’m just late to the game but I’ve never seen a video of yours with commentary. Please do more! Glad your your birthday turned around for the better."

ladydianaxx commented:

"Thank God you arrived safely and had a wonderful birthday celebration."

kaylaychi said:

"Love love love!! Thank God for your safety boo!!! Enjoyed the shopping experience happy birthday again boo."

jasperondeck said:

"Thank God at the end of the day, you were safe and you enjoyed the birthday. Once more Happy Birthday To You. Wishing you all the happiness and goodness of life."

ugonna.anyamele wrote:

"Oh wow! Thank God for protection. Sorry you went through this, hope you’re doing okay."

