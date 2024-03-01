President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to address the issue of the high cost of food items in the country

The Accord National Chairman, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem made the call while reacting to the economic hardship

Mgbudem said Nigerians are hungry and need palliatives to ameliorate their sufferings from the harsh economic policies

FCT, Abuja - The Accord National Chairman, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem said the economic hardship is responsible for the spike in crimes and insecurity in the country.

Mgbudem said Nigerians are hungry and need palliatives to assuage their sufferings.

He said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 1 while reacting to the high cost of living, economic hardship, insecurity etc rocking the nation.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the issue of the high cost of food items in the country.

The Accord chairman said it is time for the Tinubu's administration to stop the ill-conceived policies that have impoverished the populace.

Mgbudem said terrorism, insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, and kidnapping are on the high and no part of the nation is safe, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“It is time to salvage our dear nation and redirect the ship of the state from its perilous course. It is time to stop the awkward baby steps and ill-conceived policies and actions that have impoverished the populace and take giant steps to economic recovery, delivery of dividends of democracy, political stability and technological advancement that will lead Nigerians to the Promised Land of abundance, unity and patriotism.”

