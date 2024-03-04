Salihu AbdulHadi Kankia found a bag containing huge money worth more than 100 million Naira in Katsina state and returned it to the owner

Following his integrity and act of kindness, he was rewarded with a cash gift, a bus and a hajj slot

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state recognized Kankia's integrity by presenting him with a bus to support his entrepreneurial endeavours

Bauchi state - Salihu AbdulHadi Kankia, a member of the First Aid Group of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), who found and returned a lost bag containing over N100 million, has been rewarded.

The Bauchi state governor and a lawmaker rewarded Kankia. He also got a slot for this year's Hajj. Photo credit: Sîr Haidar

As reported by Daily Trust, the recognition came during the closing ceremony for Islamic scholars presenting this year’s Ramadan Tafsir in Bauchi.

Engr Mustapha Imam Sitti, the national director of the First Aid Group who introduced Kankia, commended him for the act.

In a post published on its Facebook page, the Bauchi state branch of JIBWIS said:

“Kankia found a bag containing a large sum of money, exceeding one hundred million naira.

“Instead of keeping it for himself, he rushed to the police station and reported his discovery, the police successfully located the owner, who upon verifying the contents, confirmed nothing was missing.”

For his honesty, the Izala group honoured Kankia with an award and sponsored his Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Additionally, Hon. Abdulmalik Zannan Bangudu, a member of the Zamfara state house of assembly, gifted him two million naira and Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state also presented Kankia with a bus to kickstart a business venture.

