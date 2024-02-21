The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has warned about an alleged scheme by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former Emir of Kano, and his supporters to instigate turmoil in Kano State.

According to a letter dated February 14 addressed to the President, the SHAC expressed concern that Sanusi and his associates have been making statements that could jeopardise the fragile peace in the state.

Signed by its executive director, Attah Musa, the letter highlighted Sanusi's remarks regarding the current composition of the Kano Emirate Council, suggesting that if left unaddressed, these comments could escalate into a severe crisis.

The letter reads:

"As the father of the nation, it is expedient that an urgent intervention should be made in Kano state to save the country from untold consequences that might arise in any eventuality.

"Mr President may wish to be informed that there may be plans to revisit the dethronement of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi by the present political leadership in the state, a move that would be counterproductive in all ramifications given the peculiarities of the time.

"It is our opinion that the peace in Kano state now is priceless and any attempt to puncture it should be discouraged for the good of the state and the country at large."

"The people of Kano State have not expressed disaffection with the present composition of the emirate in Kano State and therefore it behooves the state government to maintain status-quo and channel energies towards addressing socioeconomic challenges in the state with the overarching objective of providing the dividends of democracy to the teeming population in the state.

Tinubu told to counsel Kano Assembly

The Center also urged President Tinubu to advise the Kano State House of Assembly about the consequences of aligning with the governor's agenda to alter the current emirate system in the state.

Given the matter's sensitivity, they emphasised the importance of prioritising peace in Kano state and advocated for unity instead of division among the people.

They noted that the existing structure of the Emirate system aims to benefit the populace and facilitate development, stressing that it should not be viewed merely as a political power struggle.

The Centre said:"

"It is also our considered opinion that former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi should be cautioned on his public utterances concerning the affairs of the state at the risk of building tension and resentment among the different interests in the state."

The Centre has urged President Tinubu to instruct Governor Abba Yusuf and the state assembly in Kano to uphold the current state of affairs regarding the Kano Emirate Council.

Additionally, it has requested the President to advise Sanusi regarding his public remarks and behaviour.

