There are growing concerns that the monarchical structure of Kano state might have a new look in a couple of weeks

This assertion was echoed by the Rakidu Development Association, which further fuels the rumour

Legit.ng reports that again, the name of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has resurfaced in this new speculation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Rakidu Development Association in Kano state has urged the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf not to dissolve additional emirate councils.

As reported by The Guardian, addressing journalists in Kano on Wednesday, February 14, the leader of the group, Wali Rano, said the dissolution will compound the challenges faced by the Emirates.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was sacked as Emir of Kano by ex-Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. Photo credit: Aminu Abubakar

Source: Getty Images

Group opposes agitation for dissolution of new emirates

It, therefore, expressed concern regarding an alleged scheme to amend the local government and chieftaincy affairs law in Kano state in a manner beneficial to the deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Rano said:

"In the exercise of our collective freedom of expression, we organised this conference to emphasise our position on the sustainability of our emirates.

"We should make it clear that sustaining these emirates has the aspiration of the vast majority of our area."

It added:

"We are very sure that Governor Yusuf will, no doubt, not listen to those people calling for the dissolution of our emirates because people from our emirates voted for him and did not listen to his opponents whose campaign was not to elect him."

More to read about Kano, Emir Sanusi:

Kano Emirate: Centre cautions deposed Emir Sanusi

In a similar vein, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) expressed concern regarding an alleged scheme to amend the local government and chieftaincy affairs law in Kano state in a manner beneficial to the deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, February 14, the Centre alleged that certain individuals employed illicit tactics to overturn this law, disregarding potential repercussions for the state's stability.

Source: Legit.ng