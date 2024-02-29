The turbaning ceremony of Salisu Ado Bayero as a district head in Bichi Emirate has been suspended

The Kano state government gave the order in a letter addressed to the secretary of the Bichi Emirate

According to the letter, the suspension order of the ceremony is “due to certain exigencies at the moment”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano state government has ordered the suspension of the turbaning ceremony of Salisu Ado Bayero as a district head in Bichi Emirate.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the secretary of Bichi Emirate and signed by the permanent secretary Ministry for local government, Ibrahim M Kabara, Daily Trust reported.

Kano governor suspends turbaning of Bichi Emir’s brother Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

According to the letter, the state government said the exercise should be suspended “due to certain exigencies at the moment”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Saharareporters, Salisu is the younger brother of the Bichi Emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

The letter partially read:

“Reference to the communication received from you via a letter with reference number Bichi/EM/Adm/018/Vol III/167 with the above caption dated 2nd February 2024. I am instructed to convey the government’s directives to suspend the exercise due to exigencies at the moment.”

On 15 February, Bichi Emirate wrote a letter to Salisu informing him of Bichi emir’s approval for appointment as Title holder/district head.

The letter directed the prince to come to the palace for his turbaning as district head on Friday, March 1.

The chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Ibrahim Garba, said the letter for the suspension of the planned turbaning ceremony is normal.

Garba said the established procedure requires the emirates to write and seek clearance from the state government before making any appointment.

Kano assembly warned against dissolving new emirates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) warned against the move to dissolve the current emirates arrangement in Kano state.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Kano state, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa, said the call by a group, Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano (the Kano Electorate), urging the state assembly to dissolve the new emirates and reinstate dethrone emir, Lamido Sanusi, might upset the peace of the state.

Former governor Abdullahi Ganduje created four new emirates in 2019 and subsequently dethroned Sanusi, in March 2020.

Source: Legit.ng