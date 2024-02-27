Talented Nigerian singers Ruger and Buju BNXN took netizens by storm to announce the end of their fight

Legit.ng previously reported several accounts where the two hitmakers fought over the supremacy of their skills

Surprisingly, days after the Asiwaju singer founded his independent music label, the forthcoming collaboration with his rival colleague buzzed the internet

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, best known as Ruger, and his colleague Daniel Etiese Benson, popularly known by the stage name Buju BNXN, have apparently reconciled their long-term rift.

The two artists, who have been in a supremacy battle against each other, recently shared a studio picture indicating a forthcoming project set to be released by them.

Ruger and Buju BNXN work together on a project. Credit: @rugerofficial, @toyourears

Legit.ng previously reported that Ruger had thrown shade at Buju, asking him to show five of his songs that weren't features that had hit number one on the Nigerian music charts, as his latest single, Asiwaju, just did.

In a swift response to Ruger's Twitter, Buju noted that Ruger is a local champion whose huge streaming numbers are fake and manipulated.

In the new update, the two wunderkinds appeared to have resolved their differences shortly after one eye-patched singer exited his music label, Jonzing World.

Hinting at the title of the incoming project, they wrote:

"MAYBE ROMEO MUST DIE."

See the post below:

See how Netizens reacted to Ruger and Buju BNXN's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

whereis__mona:

"Edited or not??"

agunwa200:

"Make una scatter everywhere make we rest."

tee_ranfire:

"Coook that thing! x the pen... Let’s have it ! Let the comparison fell in the streams."

sheiselfiii:

"How did this happen? I'm really really glad tho.:"

7__speed:

"Everywhere done burst."

yourfavouritedaddysgirl:

"Mood; seeing my 2 boyfriend in one picture."

wahalaroom:

"Only me I dun stream the song 20 Million times already ."

jhayhne_:

"the duo we never thought we needed I'm alive."

