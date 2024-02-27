Adegoke Fayoade, the commissioner of police in Lagos state, has said the force provided biscuits and water for protesters to prevent anyone from collapse

Fayoade said the police kept their word to protect the protesters, and they will do the same for the second day of the protest

The police boss disclosed that no one was arrested for any wrongdoing and that the exercise was peaceful

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state police commissioner, Adegoke Fayoade, has explained that the state police command gave water and biscuits to the anti-Tinubu protesters so that no one would collapse during the protest.

The police boss in Lagos made the disclosure while speaking with journalists during the nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, February 27.

Police commissioner speaks on NLC Lagos protest

According to the commissioner, it was a long-distance journey for the protesters to trek, considering the hot weather. Thus, there is a need for water and biscuits to strengthen the health of participants for a successful protest.

Fayoade said:

“I provided water and biscuits because I don’t want anyone to collapse on the way. We have to use water to strengthen everybody. That is the least we could do.”

Daily Trust reported that the protesters were seen rushing for the refreshments distributed by the police patrol vehicles on their way.

Lagos protest was peaceful, CP Fayoade

Fayoade described the protest as peaceful, adding that there was no arrest of anyone for any violation during the protest.

He added that the police had kept their promise of protecting the protesting workers, and they did that for them.

The CP said:

“The same protection will be provided on Wednesday, and I will be part of the operation.”

He concluded that the police will continue protecting people's lives and property.

See the video of the moment police share water with protesters in Lagos:

