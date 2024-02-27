Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other related unions have taken the hunger protest to the national assembly complex in Abuja

The protesters who kicked off the protest at exactly 9:36 am at the Labour House Headquarters in Abuja marched to the Three Arms Zone district of Abuja

They sang songs of hunger and grievances against the government as they marched in their numbers carrying placards with different inscriptions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other related unions have marched into the National Assembly Complex at the Three Arms Zone district in Abuja.

The protesters sang songs to make their grievances known about the current economic hardship.

NLC take protest to national assembly over economic hardship Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

In a short video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @thecableng, the protesters were heard singing that there is hunger in the land.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng recalls that the emergency meeting between the federal government and the NLC to stop the workers from staging the proposed nationwide protest ended in a deadlock.

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, who addressed journalists after the meeting, maintained that the protest would hold on Tuesday, February 27. He said, “The rally goes on.”

The protesters carrying different placards sang as they marched into the national assembly complex to make their grievances known on the current economic hardship.

"Hungry dey o, hungry dey o. There is hunger. This kind of government. Na so so hunger wey dey see o"

NLC begins nationwide protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that NLC kicked off its two-day nationwide protest against the economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians on Tuesday, February 27.

The protest started from the Labour House Headquarters in Abuja at exactly 9:36 am with inscriptions such as “#End Poverty and Hunger. Support Local Industries#,” “Fix Local Refineries End Subsidy#;” “#End Naira Devaluation; Tax the Rich Subsidise the Poor #”.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero told newsmen before the protest started that they want President Bola Tinubu to know how Nigerians feel about the current economic harthe dship across the country.

Source: Legit.ng