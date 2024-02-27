Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu trooped out in their numbers to protest against the planned demonstration of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

The pro-Tinubu supporters marched to the National Assembly Complex, demanding that the NLC call off their strike and protest

They appealed to the NLC and other labour unions to prioritise the people's interest and give President Tinubu ample time to reshape the economy

FCT, Abuja - Thousands of Nigerians rallied at the National Assembly complex in opposition to the Nigeria Labour Congress's (NLC) planned protest against economic challenges under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms.

Gathered at the Abuja Unity Fountain, they marched peacefully, urging the NLC to cancel their protest.

Holding placards backing the current administration, they appealed to organised labour to refrain from actions that could harm the economy for the nation's benefit.

The banners and signs carried by demonstrators against the NLC included messages such as "President Tinubu is actively working to rebuild Nigeria's economy for long-term growth," "Nigerians are urged to remain patient with the president," and "President Tinubu is dedicated to restructuring Nigeria for improvement."

Additionally, slogans like "Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead Nigeria to greatness once more" and "Protests against the government are backed by subsidy groups" were displayed.

NLC urged to adopt dialogue over protest

Under the leadership of Kabiru Mohammed Matazu, demonstrators argue that President Tinubu's administration has shown a strong dedication to tackling the difficulties experienced by Nigerians promptly.

They call on the NLC to pursue constructive talks with the government instead of disrupting economic operations, which could worsen problems and increase hardships for ordinary citizens.

Matazu noted:

"The government of President Tinubu inherited multifaceted problems confronting the nation. These problems are enormous, and when he came on board, he introduced reforms that would liberate Nigeria from economic segregation.

"That was why he removed fuel subsidy the first day he assumed duty. If Mr. President wants to live the lie, this country would be no more today. But he had the courage to remove the fuel subsidy cancer that benefits a few privileged Nigerians.

"As we know, over N400 billion was used to subsidize fuel monthly. He also made sure the gap between the naira and dollar is bridged. It takes courage to make these far-reaching decisions that will turn the fortunes of the nation around. The impact of fuel subsidy removal and floating of the naira would be felt. But it would be felt in the long term."

NLC urged to prioritise interest of Nigerians

Matazu persisted in his call for the NLC to place the people's interests first and to opt for dialogue over protests.

He emphasised that the government could only adequately tackle the nation's numerous challenges through cooperation.

Malam Sani Abdullahi Zakari, an official from the Sergeant at Arms office of the National Assembly, received the group's proposal and thanked them for peacefully expressing their views.

He assured them he would relay their stance to the National Assembly's leadership.

Political parties react to NLC's nationwide protest

Meanwhile, the situation on the streets reflects the increasing expenses of everyday life in the nation and the economic challenges stemming from President Tinubu's strategies.

Despite this, the NLC firmly asserted that their most effective action was to stage a protest, emphasising that it's a demonstration against hunger, not just centred on the issue of minimum wage.

As Tuesday dawned, both the PDP and the Labour Party announced their backing for the NLC as demonstrations proliferated throughout Nigeria.

