The NLC is ramping up mobilisation efforts for a nationwide protest planned for February 27 and 28, 2024

Some rights organisations disagreed with the NLC on the planned nationwide protest and strike

Legit.ng reports that 65 CSOs have warned that the strike and protest might stir up anarchy and cause more hardship for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - 65 civil society organisations (CSOs) have pulled out of the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

As reported by Guardian newspaper, the groups pulled out on Sunday, February 25, because they feared the demonstration would be hijacked.

According to them, if hoodlums hijack the NLC's protest, it could worsen the current hardship being experienced in the country.

Vanguard also noted the development.

Perturbed by the possible hijacking of the rally, 65 civil society groups under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum, said they would no longer participate in the demonstration.

The group in a joint statement by its coordinator, Buba Mohammed and secretary, George Phillips, also stated that it was making “frantic efforts” to meet with the government and amicably resolve the issues at stake.

It said:

“Any attempt to embark on a nationwide strike during these critical period of hunger and harsh economy could be hijacked by hoodlums and criminal elements, who have been waiting for the slightest opportunity to unleash terror; disrupt public peace, loot business premises and markets."

Legit.ng reports that the NLC's strike has been slated for Tuesday, February 27, and Wednesday, February 28.

The imminent strike was occasioned by the rising cost of living and soaring inflation, which many Nigerians consider worrisome.

Although President Bola Tinubu is asking for patience, the NLC appears eager for things to get better.

TUC tackles NLC over planned strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a new twist, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) backed out of the planned two-day nationwide protest and strike declared by the NLC.

TUC's vice-president, Tommy Etim, disclosed that the decision to protest on February 27 and 28 as announced by the NLC was not taken collectively by both unions.

