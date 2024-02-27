Lawmakers have begun to lament the rising hardship of the Nigerian economy and how it has affected them

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said lawmakers can no longer cope with their salaries

He said the cost of maintaining aides and other legislative activities is now high, making work more demanding

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said on Monday, February 26, that federal lawmakers' salaries must be increased to effectively carry out their elected duties.

Kalu emphasized that the take-home pay of the average lawmaker is much lower than commonly believed and called for empathy towards their situation.

He argued that simply slashing their salaries by 50% would not address the underlying issues.

Kalu made these remarks while appearing on Channels Television's 'Politics Today'.

Deputy speaker laments poor lawmaker's salary

As quoted by Punch, Kalu said:

“I can assure you that based on economic indices at the moment, inflation rate and the rest of them, the amount members of the National Assembly receive cannot actually take them home to do their their jobs in their various constituencies.

“Considering the cost of transport, running constituency offices and the number of maintaining aides who are supposed to have you achieve what the mandate of that office demands, it is not a discussion that will add value to the crisis we are faced with.

“But I can assure you they will be willing to adjust. If that is what will move Nigeria to the next level, why not? After all, we did not send ourselves there. We were voted in by the constituents.”

The Abia politician commended President Bola Tinubu for his bold decision to enforce the complete execution of the 2012 suggestions from the Steve Oronsaye panel.

Tinubu instructed the formation of a committee to execute the mergers, eliminations, and relocations of the 541 federal government-owned parastatals, commissions, and agencies within a 12-week.

Reps announces date for new constitution

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has announced the date Nigeria will get its new constitution.

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House, noted on Monday, February 26, that the president needed more time for assent.

Kalu said the president and the House will ensure the new laws "reflect on the people’s evolving needs and aspirations."

Source: Legit.ng