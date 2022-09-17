Global site navigation

Local editions

Know the Law: Full List of Lagos State Traffic Offenses and Their Penalties
Nigeria

Know the Law: Full List of Lagos State Traffic Offenses and Their Penalties

by  Nurudeen Lawal

In the past few days, the Lagos state government has been in the news over the auctioning of vehicles forfeited by traffic offenders.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Photos of the offenders evoke pity on social media as they broke down in tears and crumbled to their knees; they watched helplessly the auction of their vehicles forfeited to the Lagos state government over traffic violations.

Lagos State Traffic Offenses/Penalties
This report presents the traffic offences in Lagos and their penalties as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.
Source: UGC

The auction of the forfeited and abandoned vehicles took place on Thursday, September 15, at the task force yard in Ikeja.

Bidders stormed the venue to register, inspect, and bid for different vehicles, including minibuses and cars.

While some Nigerians on social media commend the Lagos state government for going tough on the offenders, many others condemned the development, arguing that the law backing the forfeiture is too harsh.

Read also

Widow, son, beg for price reduction as Lagos auctions their 1.8m vehicle for N450k

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

To avoid losing your vehicles over traffic violations, this report presents the traffic offences in Lagos and their penalties as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

List of Lagos State Traffic Offenses and Their Penalties

S/NVIOLATIONPOINTSPENALTY
FINEADDITIONALADDITIONAL
1.Driving without validdriver’s licence21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN20,000.00Impound vehiclePayment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for thelicence
2.Driving of a vehicle byperson under 18 years21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Impound vehiclePayment forremoval and storage
3.Learner driver withoutpermit21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Impound vehiclePayment of removal,storage andevidence of paymentfor the licence
4.Learner driver on highways21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Dislodge driver
5.Learner driverunaccompanied by licenceddriver21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Dislodge driver
6.Driving an unlicencedunregistered vehicle41st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Imprisonment fora term of three (3)monthsOr both fine andimprisonment
7.Driving with a fake numberplate41st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Imprisonment fora term of six (6)months
8.Driving a vehicle withunauthorised or defectivenumber plate21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Imprisonment fora term of six (6)monthsOr both fine andimprisonment
9.Driving with a forgeddriver’s licence41st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Imprisonment fora term of six (6)monthsOr both fine andimprisonment
10.Driving without a validMOT Test Certificate2Impound vehiclePayment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment forCertificate
11.Driving without a validCertificate of RoadWorthiness2Impound vehicle Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment forCertificate
12.Driving without a validvehicle licence2Impound vehicle Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for licence
13.Not painting a commercialvehicle in approved colours4N25,000.00 Enforce painting
14.Driving a commercialvehicle without validhackney permit2Impound vehicle Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for permit
15.Driving a commercialvehicle without Certificate ofRoad Worthiness2Impound vehicle Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment forCertificate
16.Non-display of hackneypermit21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Impound vehicle
17.No car hire service permit21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Impound vehicle
18.Disobeying traffic controlpersonnel21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Impound vehicleLASDRI Training
19.Neglect of traffic directions2Forfeiture of thevehicle to the state 1st offence – one (1)year imprisonmentand forfeiture of thevehicle to the State;2nd and subsequentoffence – three (3)years imprisonmentand forfeiture of thevehicle to the Stateand capturing ofoffender’s data andbiometrics
20.Smoking, Drinking andEating while driving21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Impound vehicleThree (3) Monthsimprisonment or six(6) monthlycommunity service
21.Riding motorcycle withoutapproved crash helmet forrider and passenger11st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Imprisonment ofnot more than six(6) monthsThree (3) monthsimprisonment orcommunity service
22.Riding motorcycle withoutrider’s permit1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Impoundmotorcycle andcollect permitbefore releasePayment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for permitor communityservice
23.Operating vehicle withinrestricted routes or beyondapproved hour 3N50,000.00Impound vehicleSix (6) monthsimprisonment orboth fine andimprisonment
24.Physical assault on trafficofficerN100,000.00Six (6) monthsimprisonment orboth fine andimprisonmentCompensation toassaulted officer
25.Commuter or conductorhanging on tailboard ofmoving vehicle21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Dislodge andimpound vehicleCommunity service
26.Driving vehicles with doorsleft open21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Community servicein additional to fine
27.Driving a right hand vehicle21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Conversion
28.Riding Motorcycle/Tricyclewith non-functional lamps21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Effect repairs

Read also

INEC Voter Registration: List of over 1m delisted voters; full breakdown according to states

S/NVIOLATIONPOINTSPENALTY
FINEADDITIONALADDITIONAL
29.Driving private motorvehicle with non-functionallamps21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Effect repairs
30.Driving commercial vehiclewith non-functional lamps 21st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00Effect repairs
31.Driving trailers, tankers andtippers with non-functionallamps4N50,000.00Impound vehicle
32.Driving company motorvehicles with non-functionallamps3N25,000.00 Effect repairs
33.Driving a trailer or othervehicle carrying containersunlatched and not properlysecured4N250,000.00Impound vehicle
34.Driving with worn-outtyre(s) 11st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
35.Driving without a functionalspare tyre11st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
36.Excessive smoke11st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
37.Fire extinguisher violation 11st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
38.Windscreen violation11st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
39.Storage charge forimpounded cars, jeeps andmini-buses per dayN1,000.00
40.Storage charge forimpounded motorcycles andthree (3) wheelers per day2N500.00
41.Storage charge for all otherimpounded vehicles (6wheelers and above) per day2N2,000.00
42.Towing an impounded car,jeep or mini bus4N10,000.00
43.Towing other commercialvehicles excluding trailers(mini-buses)2N10,000.00
44.Towing a trailer or tanker(empty)N50,000.00
45.Towing a trailer or tanker(loaded)N100,000.00
46.Towing tippers and lorries(loaded)1N50,000.00
47.Towing luxurious buses1N50,000.00
48.Towing an overnightbreakdown trailerN100,000.00
49.Towing tricycles2N2,000.00
50.Towing motorcycles2N500.00
51.Hire of Heavy duty recoveryequipment(Towing/Recovery fees)At Hirer’s cost
52.Failure to pay penalty feewithin prescribed timeDouble the initialpenalty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that in addition to the penalties above, the VIS may direct the driver/rider to attend the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute for training.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel