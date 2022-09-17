Know the Law: Full List of Lagos State Traffic Offenses and Their Penalties
In the past few days, the Lagos state government has been in the news over the auctioning of vehicles forfeited by traffic offenders.
Photos of the offenders evoke pity on social media as they broke down in tears and crumbled to their knees; they watched helplessly the auction of their vehicles forfeited to the Lagos state government over traffic violations.
The auction of the forfeited and abandoned vehicles took place on Thursday, September 15, at the task force yard in Ikeja.
Bidders stormed the venue to register, inspect, and bid for different vehicles, including minibuses and cars.
While some Nigerians on social media commend the Lagos state government for going tough on the offenders, many others condemned the development, arguing that the law backing the forfeiture is too harsh.
To avoid losing your vehicles over traffic violations, this report presents the traffic offences in Lagos and their penalties as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.
List of Lagos State Traffic Offenses and Their Penalties
|S/N
|VIOLATION
|POINTS
|PENALTY
|FINE
|ADDITIONAL
|ADDITIONAL
|1.
|Driving without validdriver’s licence
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN20,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for thelicence
|2.
|Driving of a vehicle byperson under 18 years
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|Payment forremoval and storage
|3.
|Learner driver withoutpermit
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|Payment of removal,storage andevidence of paymentfor the licence
|4.
|Learner driver on highways
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Dislodge driver
|5.
|Learner driverunaccompanied by licenceddriver
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Dislodge driver
|6.
|Driving an unlicencedunregistered vehicle
|4
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Imprisonment fora term of three (3)months
|Or both fine andimprisonment
|7.
|Driving with a fake numberplate
|4
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Imprisonment fora term of six (6)months
|8.
|Driving a vehicle withunauthorised or defectivenumber plate
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Imprisonment fora term of six (6)months
|Or both fine andimprisonment
|9.
|Driving with a forgeddriver’s licence
|4
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Imprisonment fora term of six (6)months
|Or both fine andimprisonment
|10.
|Driving without a validMOT Test Certificate
|2
|Impound vehicle
|Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment forCertificate
|11.
|Driving without a validCertificate of RoadWorthiness
|2
|Impound vehicle
|Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment forCertificate
|12.
|Driving without a validvehicle licence
|2
|Impound vehicle
|Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for licence
|13.
|Not painting a commercialvehicle in approved colours
|4
|N25,000.00
|Enforce painting
|14.
|Driving a commercialvehicle without validhackney permit
|2
|Impound vehicle
|Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for permit
|15.
|Driving a commercialvehicle without Certificate ofRoad Worthiness
|2
|Impound vehicle
|Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment forCertificate
|16.
|Non-display of hackneypermit
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|17.
|No car hire service permit
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|18.
|Disobeying traffic controlpersonnel
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|LASDRI Training
|19.
|Neglect of traffic directions
|2
|Forfeiture of thevehicle to the state
|1st offence – one (1)year imprisonmentand forfeiture of thevehicle to the State;2nd and subsequentoffence – three (3)years imprisonmentand forfeiture of thevehicle to the Stateand capturing ofoffender’s data andbiometrics
|20.
|Smoking, Drinking andEating while driving
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|Three (3) Monthsimprisonment or six(6) monthlycommunity service
|21.
|Riding motorcycle withoutapproved crash helmet forrider and passenger
|1
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Imprisonment ofnot more than six(6) months
|Three (3) monthsimprisonment orcommunity service
|22.
|Riding motorcycle withoutrider’s permit
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Impoundmotorcycle andcollect permitbefore release
|Payment forremoval, storageand evidence ofpayment for permitor communityservice
|23.
|Operating vehicle withinrestricted routes or beyondapproved hour
|3
|N50,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|Six (6) monthsimprisonment orboth fine andimprisonment
|24.
|Physical assault on trafficofficer
|N100,000.00
|Six (6) monthsimprisonment orboth fine andimprisonment
|Compensation toassaulted officer
|25.
|Commuter or conductorhanging on tailboard ofmoving vehicle
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Dislodge andimpound vehicle
|Community service
|26.
|Driving vehicles with doorsleft open
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Community servicein additional to fine
|27.
|Driving a right hand vehicle
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Conversion
|28.
|Riding Motorcycle/Tricyclewith non-functional lamps
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Effect repairs
|S/N
|VIOLATION
|POINTS
|PENALTY
|FINE
|ADDITIONAL
|ADDITIONAL
|29.
|Driving private motorvehicle with non-functionallamps
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Effect repairs
|30.
|Driving commercial vehiclewith non-functional lamps
|2
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|Effect repairs
|31.
|Driving trailers, tankers andtippers with non-functionallamps
|4
|N50,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|32.
|Driving company motorvehicles with non-functionallamps
|3
|N25,000.00
|Effect repairs
|33.
|Driving a trailer or othervehicle carrying containersunlatched and not properlysecured
|4
|N250,000.00
|Impound vehicle
|34.
|Driving with worn-outtyre(s)
|1
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|35.
|Driving without a functionalspare tyre
|1
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|36.
|Excessive smoke
|1
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|37.
|Fire extinguisher violation
|1
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|38.
|Windscreen violation
|1
|1st offenderN20,000.00SubsequentoffenderN30,000.00
|39.
|Storage charge forimpounded cars, jeeps andmini-buses per day
|N1,000.00
|40.
|Storage charge forimpounded motorcycles andthree (3) wheelers per day
|2
|N500.00
|41.
|Storage charge for all otherimpounded vehicles (6wheelers and above) per day
|2
|N2,000.00
|42.
|Towing an impounded car,jeep or mini bus
|4
|N10,000.00
|43.
|Towing other commercialvehicles excluding trailers(mini-buses)
|2
|N10,000.00
|44.
|Towing a trailer or tanker(empty)
|N50,000.00
|45.
|Towing a trailer or tanker(loaded)
|N100,000.00
|46.
|Towing tippers and lorries(loaded)
|1
|N50,000.00
|47.
|Towing luxurious buses
|1
|N50,000.00
|48.
|Towing an overnightbreakdown trailer
|N100,000.00
|49.
|Towing tricycles
|2
|N2,000.00
|50.
|Towing motorcycles
|2
|N500.00
|51.
|Hire of Heavy duty recoveryequipment(Towing/Recovery fees)
|At Hirer’s cost
|52.
|Failure to pay penalty feewithin prescribed time
|Double the initialpenalty
Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that in addition to the penalties above, the VIS may direct the driver/rider to attend the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute for training.
