In the past few days, the Lagos state government has been in the news over the auctioning of vehicles forfeited by traffic offenders.

Photos of the offenders evoke pity on social media as they broke down in tears and crumbled to their knees; they watched helplessly the auction of their vehicles forfeited to the Lagos state government over traffic violations.

This report presents the traffic offences in Lagos and their penalties as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Source: UGC

The auction of the forfeited and abandoned vehicles took place on Thursday, September 15, at the task force yard in Ikeja.

Bidders stormed the venue to register, inspect, and bid for different vehicles, including minibuses and cars.

While some Nigerians on social media commend the Lagos state government for going tough on the offenders, many others condemned the development, arguing that the law backing the forfeiture is too harsh.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

To avoid losing your vehicles over traffic violations, this report presents the traffic offences in Lagos and their penalties as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

List of Lagos State Traffic Offenses and Their Penalties

S/N VIOLATION POINTS PENALTY FINE ADDITIONAL ADDITIONAL 1. Driving without valid driver’s licence 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N20,000.00 Impound vehicle Payment for removal, storage and evidence of payment for the licence 2. Driving of a vehicle by person under 18 years 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Impound vehicle Payment for removal and storage 3. Learner driver without permit 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Impound vehicle Payment of removal, storage and evidence of payment for the licence 4. Learner driver on highways 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Dislodge driver 5. Learner driver unaccompanied by licenced driver 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Dislodge driver 6. Driving an unlicenced unregistered vehicle 4 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Imprisonment for a term of three (3) months Or both fine and imprisonment 7. Driving with a fake number plate 4 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Imprisonment for a term of six (6) months 8. Driving a vehicle with unauthorised or defective number plate 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Imprisonment for a term of six (6) months Or both fine and imprisonment 9. Driving with a forged driver’s licence 4 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Imprisonment for a term of six (6) months Or both fine and imprisonment 10. Driving without a valid MOT Test Certificate 2 Impound vehicle Payment for removal, storage and evidence of payment for Certificate 11. Driving without a valid Certificate of Road Worthiness 2 Impound vehicle Payment for removal, storage and evidence of payment for Certificate 12. Driving without a valid vehicle licence 2 Impound vehicle Payment for removal, storage and evidence of payment for licence 13. Not painting a commercial vehicle in approved colours 4 N25,000.00 Enforce painting 14. Driving a commercial vehicle without valid hackney permit 2 Impound vehicle Payment for removal, storage and evidence of payment for permit 15. Driving a commercial vehicle without Certificate of Road Worthiness 2 Impound vehicle Payment for removal, storage and evidence of payment for Certificate 16. Non-display of hackney permit 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Impound vehicle 17. No car hire service permit 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Impound vehicle 18. Disobeying traffic control personnel 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Impound vehicle LASDRI Training 19. Neglect of traffic directions 2 Forfeiture of the vehicle to the state 1st offence – one (1) year imprisonment and forfeiture of the vehicle to the State; 2nd and subsequent offence – three (3) years imprisonment and forfeiture of the vehicle to the State and capturing of offender’s data and biometrics 20. Smoking, Drinking and Eating while driving 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Impound vehicle Three (3) Months imprisonment or six (6) monthly community service 21. Riding motorcycle without approved crash helmet for rider and passenger 1 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Imprisonment of not more than six (6) months Three (3) months imprisonment or community service 22. Riding motorcycle without rider’s permit 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Impound motorcycle and collect permit before release Payment for removal, storage and evidence of payment for permit or community service 23. Operating vehicle within restricted routes or beyond approved hour 3 N50,000.00 Impound vehicle Six (6) months imprisonment or both fine and imprisonment 24. Physical assault on traffic officer N100,000.00 Six (6) months imprisonment or both fine and imprisonment Compensation to assaulted officer 25. Commuter or conductor hanging on tailboard of moving vehicle 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Dislodge and impound vehicle Community service 26. Driving vehicles with doors left open 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Community service in additional to fine 27. Driving a right hand vehicle 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Conversion 28. Riding Motorcycle/Tricycle with non-functional lamps 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Effect repairs

S/N VIOLATION POINTS PENALTY FINE ADDITIONAL ADDITIONAL 29. Driving private motor vehicle with non-functional lamps 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Effect repairs 30. Driving commercial vehicle with non-functional lamps 2 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 Effect repairs 31. Driving trailers, tankers and tippers with non-functional lamps 4 N50,000.00 Impound vehicle 32. Driving company motor vehicles with non-functional lamps 3 N25,000.00 Effect repairs 33. Driving a trailer or other vehicle carrying containers unlatched and not properly secured 4 N250,000.00 Impound vehicle 34. Driving with worn-out tyre(s) 1 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 35. Driving without a functional spare tyre 1 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 36. Excessive smoke 1 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 37. Fire extinguisher violation 1 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 38. Windscreen violation 1 1st offender N20,000.00 Subsequent offender N30,000.00 39. Storage charge for impounded cars, jeeps and mini-buses per day N1,000.00 40. Storage charge for impounded motorcycles and three (3) wheelers per day 2 N500.00 41. Storage charge for all other impounded vehicles (6 wheelers and above) per day 2 N2,000.00 42. Towing an impounded car, jeep or mini bus 4 N10,000.00 43. Towing other commercial vehicles excluding trailers (mini-buses) 2 N10,000.00 44. Towing a trailer or tanker (empty) N50,000.00 45. Towing a trailer or tanker (loaded) N100,000.00 46. Towing tippers and lorries (loaded) 1 N50,000.00 47. Towing luxurious buses 1 N50,000.00 48. Towing an overnight breakdown trailer N100,000.00 49. Towing tricycles 2 N2,000.00 50. Towing motorcycles 2 N500.00 51. Hire of Heavy duty recovery equipment (Towing/Recovery fees) At Hirer’s cost 52. Failure to pay penalty fee within prescribed time Double the initial penalty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that in addition to the penalties above, the VIS may direct the driver/rider to attend the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute for training.

Source: Legit.ng