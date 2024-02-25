Global site navigation

BREAKING: Presidency, Nigerian Army, Respond to Report on Possible Coup to Overthrow Tinubu
Nigeria

by Ridwan Adeola

FCT, Abuja - The office of the special assistant (SA) on social media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, February 25, said a media report of a possible coup attempt, is "fake news".

In a similar vein, the Nigerian Army, through its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said there is no truth in a report by a media outlet that the presidential guards brigade "has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicions of a coup plot in Nigeria".

Nigerian Army are not planning coup/Tinubu would not be deposed according to the Nigerian Army
Nigerian authorities rubbish news on possible coup in Nigeria. Photos credit: Kola Sulaimon
The platform had reported that the suspicions prompted emergency meetings involving the commander of the presidential guard's brigade, Colonel Adebisi Onasanya; President Bola Tinubu; and the chief of staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila.

Reacting to the publication, both the Army and the presidency labelled it untrue.

The office of the SA on social media to President Tinubu wrote on X with a screengrab of the story:

"Once more, media outlets must strive for higher standards beyond disseminating false information.
"This is absolutely fake news!"

More to follow...

