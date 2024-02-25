BREAKING: Presidency, Nigerian Army, Respond to Report on Possible Coup to Overthrow Tinubu
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and politics.
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
FCT, Abuja - The office of the special assistant (SA) on social media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, February 25, said a media report of a possible coup attempt, is "fake news".
In a similar vein, the Nigerian Army, through its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said there is no truth in a report by a media outlet that the presidential guards brigade "has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicions of a coup plot in Nigeria".
The platform had reported that the suspicions prompted emergency meetings involving the commander of the presidential guard's brigade, Colonel Adebisi Onasanya; President Bola Tinubu; and the chief of staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila.
Reacting to the publication, both the Army and the presidency labelled it untrue.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The office of the SA on social media to President Tinubu wrote on X with a screengrab of the story:
"Once more, media outlets must strive for higher standards beyond disseminating false information.
"This is absolutely fake news!"
More to follow...
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng